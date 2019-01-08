ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.90. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

