ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ACM Research an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. ValuEngine cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ACM Research by 70.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 279,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 115,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 70.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 115,563 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $877,000. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 10,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of -0.05. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

