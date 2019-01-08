AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,875. The company has a market capitalization of $169.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.02. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.05.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,310 shares of company stock valued at $176,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 62,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

