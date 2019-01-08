Acacia Communications (ACIA) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.66. 765,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 585,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACIA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $51.00 price target on Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Acacia Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 3,372 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $148,131.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 769 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $33,782.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,853 shares of company stock worth $610,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acacia Communications by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 115,190 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Acacia Communications by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 77,109 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acacia Communications by 813.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 500,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 445,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

