Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lifted by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares in the company, valued at $9,133,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

