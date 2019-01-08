$96.45 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post sales of $96.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $90.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $355.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $355.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $424.47 million, with estimates ranging from $374.54 million to $474.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 16.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 32.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 494,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 60,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,575. The company has a market cap of $757.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Forrester Research’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

