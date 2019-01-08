$73.02 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to post sales of $73.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.37 million. Healthequity reported sales of $60.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year sales of $284.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.94 million to $285.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $342.99 million, with estimates ranging from $337.37 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

HQY traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,511. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.78. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $146,435.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $357,661.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $1,163,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 294.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 100.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 203.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 10.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

