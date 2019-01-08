$621.21 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $621.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620.00 million and the highest is $622.84 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $635.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,262,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,118,000 after purchasing an additional 176,258 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 98.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 612,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,888,000 after purchasing an additional 304,083 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 82.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,746,000 after purchasing an additional 744,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,380. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $96.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

