52,900 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of Perficient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perficient by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,168 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Perficient by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 185,751 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Perficient by 1.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 180,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Perficient by 30.2% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,182 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Perficient to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Perficient stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $123.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director James R. Kackley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,038.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

