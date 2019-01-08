$49.79 Million in Sales Expected for Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) to report sales of $49.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Loxo Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.40 million to $62.53 million. Loxo Oncology posted sales of $21.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will report full-year sales of $150.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.48 million to $186.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.36 million, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $425.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Loxo Oncology.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOXO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Loxo Oncology from $221.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

NASDAQ:LOXO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.74. 325,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,756. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.93. Loxo Oncology has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $233.76.

In related news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.26, for a total transaction of $2,945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,407 shares in the company, valued at $24,210,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avi Z. Naider acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.92 per share, with a total value of $100,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,621,029.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,875. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,670,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,119,000 after acquiring an additional 281,635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 65,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,119,000 after acquiring an additional 281,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 200.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

