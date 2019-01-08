$344.66 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post $344.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $351.40 million and the lowest is $335.50 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $300.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $347.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.12. 7,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,713. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,558.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 120,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

