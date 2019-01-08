33,300 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.69). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.02%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 207,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $6,863,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

