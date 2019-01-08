$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Davita Inc (DVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will report sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Davita reported sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year sales of $11.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

NYSE DVA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. 1,890,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,180. Davita has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Davita in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 247.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Davita in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Davita by 96.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Davita in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

