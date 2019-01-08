$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Anixter International Inc. (AXE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anixter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Anixter International posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE AXE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.44. 117,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anixter International has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

