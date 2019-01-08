1PM (OPM) Stock Price Up 10%

1pm plc (LON:OPM)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.20 ($0.60). Approximately 267,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 144,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).
About 1PM (LON:OPM)
1pm plc provides financial services to the small and medium sized enterprises in the United Kingdom. It offers lease finance, hire purchase, and business loans; equipment, vehicle, and invoice finance; asset finance; factoring services; and mortgages, secured loans, bridging finance, and commercial lending services.
Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for 1PM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1PM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.