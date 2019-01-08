$161.48 Million in Sales Expected for Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report $161.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.41 million and the lowest is $159.00 million. Franco Nevada posted sales of $167.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year sales of $666.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $669.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $752.72 million, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $765.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,087,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,230,000 after buying an additional 142,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

FNV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.06. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $80.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

