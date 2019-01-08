14,862 Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULG opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.8488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous special dividend of $0.09.

