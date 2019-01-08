13,935 Shares in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 2,048.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Santander raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

