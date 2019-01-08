$10.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post $10.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 billion and the lowest is $10.20 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.43 billion to $40.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.79 billion to $42.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

MGA traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,550. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

