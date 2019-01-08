$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (WM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 1,095.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 15.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 200.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Waste Management by 113.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $78.39 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

