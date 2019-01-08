$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor posted sales of $975.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KLA-Tencor.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

In related news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $84,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $63,180.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,292. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,997,000 after buying an additional 643,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,418,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,009,000 after purchasing an additional 456,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 578,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 396,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.10. 52,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,750. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. KLA-Tencor has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $123.96.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

