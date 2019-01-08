$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Archer Daniels Midland posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Argus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $99,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after buying an additional 2,102,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after buying an additional 2,102,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,824,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,894,000 after buying an additional 1,369,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,820,000 after buying an additional 683,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,136,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,913,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

