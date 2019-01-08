$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid Inc (AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,929 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,628,000 after acquiring an additional 405,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

AGR opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.14. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc is a diversified energy and utility company. It operates regulated utilities and electricity generation assets through two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. The Avangrid Networks includes eight electric and natural gas utilities. The Avangrid Renewables provides electricity through wind power, across the United States.

