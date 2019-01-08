$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (LNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.57. Lindsay posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Lindsay had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lindsay and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $9.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 249,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,084. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 370,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 104,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

