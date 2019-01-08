$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for KeyCorp (KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Standpoint Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

In related news, insider Donald R. Kimble acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 408.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,223,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

