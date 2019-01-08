$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

SOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. 131,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,800. The company has a market cap of $618.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.53. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,517,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,416,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 271,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

