$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.96%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Wedbush raised Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,161. The company has a market capitalization of $533.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.78. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through October 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 165 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

