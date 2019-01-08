-$0.09 EPS Expected for Uxin Ltd (UXIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Uxin’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uxin will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uxin.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.55 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on UXIN. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.10 to $9.30 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Uxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $3.34 on Friday. Uxin has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uxin (UXIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.