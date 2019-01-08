$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dropbox Inc (DBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.74 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 158.23% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Dropbox from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $312,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $379,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,154 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 85.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in Dropbox by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

