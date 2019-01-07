ZSEcoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (ZSE)

ZSEcoin (CURRENCY:ZSE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, ZSEcoin has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZSEcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of ZSEcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZSEcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.02066866 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008440 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004330 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004384 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001607 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000386 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZSEcoin Profile

ZSE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2016. ZSEcoin’s total supply is 7,117,419 coins. ZSEcoin’s official Twitter account is @PrestigeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZSEcoin is zsecoin.com

Buying and Selling ZSEcoin

ZSEcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZSEcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZSEcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZSEcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

