Zippie Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Zippie has a total market cap of $434,097.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.02205749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00156342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00210453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025031 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025036 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,091,720 tokens. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

