Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry. We are concerned about the company's escalating costs and expenses that are exerting considerable pressure on the bottom line. Also, declining dental sales at CER is a drag. Adverse currency movements continue to remain a major headwind for the company. However, post a mixed third quarter by Zimmer Biomet, we are hopeful about the company’s consistent efforts in product and renovation through research and development. Improvement in the company’s global Knee and Hip sales performance and growth in the Asia Pacific region are encouraging. Banking on its focus on priority areas like quality remediation, supply recovery efforts and product launches, Zimmer Biomet reported strong top-line numbers within its S.E.T arm.”

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.05.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

