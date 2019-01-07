Zenswap Network Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $36,668.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.02192949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00156470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00208792 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025155 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025137 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,141,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

