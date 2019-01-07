Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $308,746.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00004709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 22,963,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,486,000 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

