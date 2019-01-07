Zealium (NZL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $269.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 131.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $48,913.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 7,097,654 coins and its circulating supply is 5,956,525 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

