Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teradata (TDC) to “Buy”

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s ongoing transition to subscription pricing programs is expected to bode well in the long haul. The company’s strong strategic partnerships with large organisations bodes well for the company. New customer wins and strengthening relationships with large vendors are expected to drive its top line. The company’s focus on penetrating the top 500 high-valued and high-margin customers is a key catalyst. Moreover, Teradata’s ongoing transition to subscription pricing programs is expected to bode well in the long haul. However, sluggish spending environment in the domestic market and increasing competition continue to weigh on Teradata’s financials. Additionally, the company faces integration risk as it continues with its acquisition spree.”

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Teradata has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $44.27.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.11 per share, for a total transaction of $242,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,890.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 924.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

