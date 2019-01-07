Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hasbro (HAS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Hasbro have outperformed the industry over the past year, we remain apprehensive of the dismal earnings trend of late. Earnings and revenues have been consistently falling due to the liquidation of Toys “R” Us in the United States and the U.K. Unsold inventory in Europe is also hampering the company’s results. Geographically, net revenues from the United States and Canada segment, as well as the International segment, has been weak. Rising competition from alternative modes of entertainment may dent profits in the months ahead. Earnings estimates have also gone down over the past month, reflecting analysts’ worry. Nevertheless, product launches, various sales boosting initiatives and a favorable gaming portfolio bode well for the company.”

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAS. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Hasbro to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of HAS opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $1,009,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $521,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,570 shares of company stock valued at $69,562,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,109,000 after buying an additional 3,356,518 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 203.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,030,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,659,000 after buying an additional 2,702,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $106,820,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 207.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after buying an additional 959,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hasbro by 43.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 701,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.