Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.72 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.19.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 3.46. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 331.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe acquired 90,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,185,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 72,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $2,177,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 153,682 shares of company stock worth $3,700,718. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after buying an additional 986,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,988,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,175,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 496,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 391,799 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

