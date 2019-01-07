Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CRH Medical (CRHM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $3.17 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.
