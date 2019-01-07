Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CRH Medical (CRHM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $3.17 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 116.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,653,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 205.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,234 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 998,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 409,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 77.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 296,800 shares during the period.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

