Zacks Investment Research Lowers VIVUS (VVUS) to Hold

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “VIVUS is focused on maximizing the value of and monetizing its legacy products, Qsymia and Stendra. Meanwhile, challenges in the obesity market remain. Qsymia sales have been lackluster since launch. VIVUS is expanding reimbursement and promotional initiatives to boost Qsymia sales. Moreover, we are positive on VIVUS’ partnership agreements for Stendra as these provide the company a steady stream of cash flow from upfront and milestone payments. Meanwhile, VIVUS is focusing on building a cash flow positive portfolio of commercial products. The acquisition of Pancreaze has boosted sales significantly. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:VVUS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.89. VIVUS has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that VIVUS will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIVUS news, CFO Mark K. Oki acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIVUS stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VIVUS at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

