Zacks Investment Research Lowers Twilio (TWLO) to Hold

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from growth in core voice and messaging products. The company’s key initiatives, which include acquisitions and go-to-market sales strategy, are helping gain customers. Remarkable growth in active customer account is a key driver. Moreover, strategic alliances and focus on enhancing international operations is paying off well for the company. Furthermore, Twilio’s consistent efforts toward developing innovative use case products will continue to boost its revenues over the long run. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the space, under which Twilio operates, has several well established players, and due to low barriers to entry, more and more new companies have made their presence.Moreover, Twilio's contracting gross margin due to unfavorable international traffic mix and reduced revenue contribution from Uber is a major concern for the company’s bottom-line.”

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Twilio to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Twilio has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $70,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $443,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,365 shares of company stock worth $14,311,435. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Twilio by 4,157.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,504,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,820 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $64,266,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $80,327,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Twilio by 684.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 723,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.