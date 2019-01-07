Zacks Investment Research Lowers Integer (ITGR) to Hold

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings has outperformed its industry in terms of price in a year’s time. Integer Holdings continues to gain from its Cardio & Vascular product line. Strong demand across key areas like electrophysiology, structural heart and peripheral vascular is a major positive. Management is optimistic about the divestiture of its AS&O product line. A solid outlook for 2018 and expansion in operating margin buoy optimism as well. Integer Holdings also paid down its debt significantly in the last reported quarter. On the flip side, Integer Holdings’ Non-Medical segment continues to see market softness. Management expects segment sales to be flat year over year in the fourth quarter. Additionally, a lackluster guidance for the Cardiac/Neuromodulation’s fourth-quarter sales is discouraging. Contraction in gross margin adds to the woes. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Integer to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Integer stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.90. 4,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.95 million. Integer had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 13,633 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $1,178,163.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,793.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 5,767 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $479,583.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,215.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $2,653,687. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Integer by 236.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 27.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

