Zacks Investment Research Lowers FS Bancorp (FSBW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 128.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 43.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

