Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dana (DAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.82.

Dana stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 34.30%. Dana’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dana by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

