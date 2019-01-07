Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry over the past year. We expect the company to remain on this growth trajectory given its strong efforts to maintain its brand name. Despite having a good share of negative publicity from a food-borne illness, Chipotle’s viable business strategy and the appointment of Brian Niccol significantly helped its recent earnings. Chipotle's increased focus on food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building initiatives, is likely to drive the top line. Notably, the company’s robust marketing activities, including a combination of brand-building efforts, as well as transaction-driving promotions and advertising, are resulting in a steady inflow of new customers. However high costs and intense competition may be concerning in the future. Estimates have also gone down over the past 30 days.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America set a $340.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $431.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $455.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $247.51 and a 52 week high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $69,452,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $2,407,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

