Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

ALTR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.76%. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,733,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,752,000 after buying an additional 280,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 285,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,733,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,752,000 after buying an additional 280,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

