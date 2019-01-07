Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Square (SQ) to Hold

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Square continues to benefit from its growing gross payments volume. Further, contributions from Weebly and Zesty buyouts remain major positives. Additionally, strong product lines such as Virtual Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register and Caviar are performing well. Hence, these are aiding the company’s top-line growth. Also, improving business loan processing via Square Capital is a tailwind. Further, growing adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space remains positive for Square’s business growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses might hurt margins. Further, intensifying competition and foreign exchange fluctuations remain headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Square from $92.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of SQ opened at $58.18 on Friday. Square has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -581.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 3.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $7,964,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,620,097 shares of company stock valued at $178,335,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Square by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Square by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

