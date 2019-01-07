Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Realty Income (O) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Realty Income have outperformed its industry in the past three months. However, the recent trend in estimate revisions for 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, this freestanding retail REIT derives more than 90% of its annualized retail rental revenues from tenants belonging to service, non-discretionary and low-price retail business. Such businesses are less susceptible to economic recessions, as well as competition from Internet retailing. In addition, accretive acquisitions and solid balance-sheet strength augur well for long-term growth. However, the choppy retail real estate environment and rate hike remain concerns. Moreover, the company’s substantial exposure to single tenant assets raises its risks associated with tenant default.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.09. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

