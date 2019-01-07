Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

ILPT opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 44.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,549,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

