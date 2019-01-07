Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Unique Fabricating posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unique Fabricating.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

